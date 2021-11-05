Dollar Fresh, Veterans Day are Hot Topics

Press Release

Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce, Inc., announces "The New Dollar Fresh and Veterans Day Activities" as the topics for the Wednesday, Nov. 10, Hot Topics discussion.

Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from B.J. Monson from Dollar Fresh tell us about the new store and all that it has to offer the Nebraska City community.

Jim Kuhn from the Nebraska City Veteran’s Memorial Building Project will talk about the Veteran’s Day Celebration that will take place on Nov. 11 and Nov. 13.

Hot Topics is a public forum held from 8 to 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at Scooter's Coffee, 2104 S. 11th St.

Please call the NCTC office at 402-873-6654 or go to the website at: www.nebraskacity.com/calendar for more information.

The mission of Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce is to create a prosperous, vibrant community. We strive to unite residents to promote tourism, strengthen commerce, and improve the welfare of the community to benefit the quality of life in historic Nebraska City.