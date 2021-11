Submitted News

A Scholastic Book Fair will be at the Lourdes Central Catholic High School library at 412 2nd Ave. from Sunday, Nov. 7 through Thursday, Nov. 11. Times will be as follows:

On Sunday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Monday, Nov. 8, through Thursday, Nov. 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.