Walk-in vaccine clinic set tomorrow in NC

Press Release

The Southeast District Health Department will host a walk-in clinic for Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations from noon to 4 p.m. at the Southeast Community College Nebraska City Learning Center, 1406 Central Ave.

Those seeking vaccinations are asked to enter through the center’s east door and to wear a mask.

The following requirements are in place for those seeking vaccinations:

Be at least 90 days past receiving a monoclonal antibody infusion as a COVID-19 treatment;

Be at least 6 months past your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines;

Be at least 2 months past your previous dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccines; and

Bring a parent or guardian if you are under 19 and are seeking your next dose of Pfizer vaccine.

Attendees should bring their vaccination cards if they are receiving their second or third doses. Attendees can also bring their insurance cards to submit claims. Those without insurance can still receive vaccine assistance at the clinic.

Call 402-274-3993 for addition information.