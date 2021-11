Nebraska City News-Press

The Nebraska City crew of intrepid crime-solvers (sometimes considered “those meddling kids”) at PremierBank won this year’s costume contest among the four bank branches in Omaha and Nebraska City. From left are Marcia Galardi (Fred), Sasha Dostal (Daphne), Micki Wichman (Velma), Janelle Lacy (Shaggy), Deb Novak (Scooby-Doo), and Gail Walford (the villain). The contest prize was a pizza party for the staff and bragging rights until next Halloween.