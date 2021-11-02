NCTC announces Scarecrow Contest winners

Submitted News

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce has announced the winners of the 2021 NCTC Scarecrow Decorating Contest.

The People’s Choice Award went to the Nebraska Center for the Education of Children who are Blind or Visually Impaired, and Commercial State Bank received the Judges’ Choice Award.

NCTC Tourism and Marketing Director Tammy Partsch said that 1,137 total votes were received for the People’s Choice Award, which was almost double the number of votes received in 2020.

“What a great year for scarecrows! Our office heard such great comments from the public about the quality and uniqueness of the displays this year,” said Partsch.