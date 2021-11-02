NC Council approves Veterans Day activities at Memorial Building

Julie Davis, Cherry Road Media

Veterans’ topics filled the agenda at the Nov. 1 Nebraska City City Council meeting.

Mayor Bryan Bequette asked all veterans in the audience to stand and be recognized before he read a Veterans Day proclamation.

Council members approved the use of the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building (NCVMB) for veterans-related activities on Thursday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 13.

Thursday activities will include the annual veterans’ breakfast hosted by the Nebraska City Middle School chapter of the National Junior Honor Society, said Jim Kuhn, president of the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building Project. The complimentary breakfast for veterans will be served from 7:30 to 9 a.m. in the NCVMB basement.

The Nebraska City High School Band will perform a concert of patriotic music at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 on the main floor of the NCVMB, said Kuhn.

Saturday’s events will include afternoon Quilts of Valor presentations by the Blue Star Mothers Chapter 1 of Nebraska City, a morning performance by the Southeast Nebraska Community Band, and an afternoon musical performance by Bruce Madsen.

The building will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13, and the collection of veterans’ biographies and military memorabilia will be on display, said Kuhn.

Over the winter, the NCVMB Project will undertake repairs to the 1929 field tile roof, said Kuhn, which will be paid for with grant money the Project recently received.

The council also approved a change order on NCVMB renovations in the amount of $39,509 to cover an increase in the contract price. These renovations are being paid for by Community Development Block Grants, local family foundation grants, and local donors, said Marty Stovall, Nebraska City construction and facility manager.

The council also approved a plan from Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce to host a community tree lighting celebration on the lawn of the Otoe County Courthouse on Saturday, Nov. 27.

This year’s celebration will begin at 4 p.m., said NCTC Executive Director Amy Allgood, and will feature performances by the Nebraska City High School Pep Band and the Lourdes Central Catholic Choir.

Chili, popcorn, and cocoa will be available, said Allgood, and the first 100 families at the event will receive a Christmas ornament.

Nebraska City Parks and Recreation Commissioner Patrick Wehling provided the council with an update on the new disc golf course that is being developed in Wildwood Park.

He said the Otoe County Board of Commissioners approved a KENO fund grant application for $6,500, which will help cover the cost of pouring concrete tee pads and installing permanent baskets.

Wehling said Winn-Rack is donating metal to be used for informational tee signs, Merz Ink is donating vinyl and screen-printing for the signs themselves, and Concrete Industries is offering the city a discount on concrete.

Plans call for advertising to be sold on the signs to help provide funds for course maintenance and the eventual development of the second nine holes of the course, said Wehling.

The council also approved the purchase of a sander for one of the city dump trucks at a cost of $12,292.

The next regularly scheduled Nebraska City City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, in the Gary White Memorial Room/Council Chambers of the Rowe Memorial Public Safety Complex, 1518 Central Ave.