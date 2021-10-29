Nurse sentenced to probation, fine

Julie Davis, Cherry Road Media

Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp has announced that Skye Parde, 38, of Nebraska City, was sentenced Oct. 20 in federal court in Omaha for acquiring a controlled substance by fraud, a felony.

The Honorable Brian C. Buescher sentenced Parde to 3 years of probation. Parde will also be required to pay a $5,000 fine.

In November 2018, administrators with Ambassador Health, an assisted-living facility in Nebraska City, reported theft of controlled substances to local law enforcement after learning that narcotic pain medication had been repeatedly refilled from a pharmacy but not logged as given to patients.

The facility conducted an audit and determined that more than 6,000 tablets of Hydrocodone, Tramadol, and Oxycodone prescribed to 23 different assisted-living patients had been ordered but were missing from the facility.

Staff observed that most of the medication refills had been ordered by Parde.

At the time of the thefts, Parde was employed at the facility as a registered nurse on the night shift at the facility.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska City Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigations.