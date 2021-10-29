Morton-James Public Library new materials
Listed below are the October additions to the Morton-James Public Library’s collections.
The library has reopened to the public. Masks and hand sanitizer use are optional at this time for patrons visiting the library.
Call 402-873-5609 for additional information.
DVDs
Feral State
Spiral: From the Book of Saw
Die in a Gunfight
32 Malasana Street
Jakob’s Wife
Initiation
Dream Horse
I Carry You with Me
A Dark Foe
Boys from County Hell
The Power
Last Call
Sibyl
Lady of the Manor
Masquerade
Censor
The Forever Purge
Twist
F9: The Fast Saga
The Vigil
The Evil Next Door
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
Crime Story
The Green Knight
Survive the Game
Roadrunner
The Colony
Libros en español
Erase una Vez in Hollywood/Once upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino
La Pintora de Bisontes Rojos by Mariano F. Urresti
Las Curanderas by Emanuela Valentini
Audiobooks
The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams
The Book of Magic (Practical Magic Series No. 4) by Alice Hoffman
No One Goes Alone by Erik Larson
The Jailhouse Lawyer by James Patterson
State of Terror by Louise Penny
The Wish by Nicholas Sparks
A Season of Change (Amish Inn Series No. 3) by Beth Wiseman
Foul Play (Stone Barrington Series No. 59) by Stuart Woods
Large print
The Gold in Those Hills by Joanne Bischof
A Fiancee’s Guide to First Wives and Murder (Countess of Harleigh Mystery Series No. 4) by Dianne Freeman
Independent Bones (Sarah Booth Delaney Series No. 23) by Carolyn Haines
Cimarron Thunder by E.E. Halleran
Gunhand from Texas by William Heuman
Pack Up the Moon by Kristan Higgins
The Healing of Natalie Curtis by Jane Kirkpatrick
The Blood of Innocents (Guns of Samuel Pritchard Series No. 3) by Sean Lynch
The Doctor: A Novel Based on the Life of Dr. George Goodfellow by Clay More
The Magician by Colm Toibin
Paperback
Sweet Love (Forever Adirondacks Series No. 2) by Lauren Accardo
Someone To Romance (Westcott Series No. 9) by Mary Balogh
A Reckless Match (Ruthless Rivals Series No. 1) by Kate Bateman
First Christmas on Huckleberry Hill (Matchmakers of Huckleberry Hill Series No. 10) by Jennifer Beckstrand
Holly Jolly Cowboy (Wyoming Cowboy Series No. 7) by Jessica Clare
Match Made in Paradise (Paradise, Alaska Series No. 1) by Barbara Dunlop
Christmas at Colts Creek (Last Ride, Texas Series No. 2) by Delores Fossen
Her Renegade Cowboy (Moving Violations Series No. 3) by Lora Leigh
Paws and Prejudice (Hearts of Alaska Series No. 2) by Alanna Martin
First Kiss at Christmas (Off Season Series No. 5) by Lee Tobin McClain
Rodeo Christmas at Evergreen Ranch (Gold Valley Series No. 13) by Maisey Yates
Fiction
The Wisdom of Crowd (Age of Madness Series No. 3) by Joe Abercrombie
The Twelve Jays of Christmas (Meg Langslow Series No. 30) by Donna Andrews
The Santa Suit by Mary Kay Andrews
Over My Dead Body (William Warwick Series No. 4) by Jeffrey Archer
Claws for Alarm (Mrs. Murphy Series No. 30) by Rita Mae Brown
Better Off Dead (Jack Reacher Series No. 26) by Lee Child
Twisted Tea Christmas (Tea Shop Mysteries Series No. 23) by Laura Childs
Chasing the Boogeyman by Richard Chizmar
Love on the Range (Brothers in Arms Series No. 3) by Mary Connealy
The Nameless Ones (Charlie Parker Series No. 19) by John Connolly
L.A. Weather by Maria Amparo Escandon
Crossroads (Key to All Mythologies Series No. 1) by Jonathan Franzen
The Judge’s List (Lacy Stoltz Series No. 2) by John Grisham
Matrix by Lauren Groff
The Book of Magic (Practical Magic Series No. 4) by Alice Hoffman
A Line to Kill (Hawthorne and Horowitz Mystery Series No. 3) by Anthony Horowitz
The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers
Forgiving Paris by Karen Kingsburg
The Party Crasher by Sophie Kinsella
Empire of the Vampire (Empire of the Vampire Series No. 1) by Jay Kristoff
Silverview by John Le Carre
Dear Santa by Debbie Macomber
The Jealousy Man and Other Stories by Jo Nesbo
Two Sisters Detective Agency by James Patterson
State of Terror by Louise Penny
Waiting on Love (Ladies of the Lake Series No. 3) by Tracie Peterson
Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney
Freedom’s Song by Kim Vogel Sawyer
The Butler by Danielle Steel
Oh William! (Amgash Series No. 3) by Elizabeth Strout
The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles
Last Girl Ghosted by Lisa Unger
Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead
Foul Play (Stone Barrington Series No. 59) by Stuart Woods
Non-fiction
Secrets of Home Staging by Karen Prince
Woke Inc. by Vivek Ramaswamy
Peril by Bob Woodward
Renegades: Born in the USA by Barack Obama
A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century by Heather Heying
Social Justice Parenting by Traci Baxley
On Animals by Susan Orlean
Fuzz by Mary Roach
Dopamine Nation by Anna Lembke, M.D.
Amish Friends Baking Cookbook by Wanda E. Brunstetter
The Pioneer Woman Cooks by Ree Drummond
Trisha’s Kitchen by Trisha Yearwood
Baking with Dorie by Dorie Greenspan
Creative Cookie Decorating for Everyone by Emily Hutchinson
Even Better Brownies by Mike Johnson
Celebrate the Season 2021
Feels Like Home by Marian Parsons
House Story by Jasmine Roth
25,000 Years of Jewelry by Maren Eichhorn-johannsen
The Witch-Crafting Handbook by Helena Garcia
Elegrant Handcrafted Wreaths by Stephanie Petrak
Wayward Threads by Lori Ann Scott
The Joy of Art by Carolyn Schlam
Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy by Nathaniel Philbrick
The American Experiment by David M. Rubenstein
Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury by Evan Osnos
Countdown bin Laden by Chris Wallace
It Happened in Nebraska by Tammy Partsch
Biography
Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir by Carmelo Anthony
Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement by Tarana Burke
The Master: The Long Run and Beautiful Game of Roger Federer by Christopher Clarey
Breathe: A Life in Flow by Rickson Gracie
This Bright Future by Bobby Hall
All In: An Autobiography by Billie Jean King
Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution by Mike Duncan
Forever Young: A Memoir by Hayley Mills
Ordinary Heroes: A Memoir of 9/11 by Joseph Pfeifer
A Carnival of Snackery by David Sedaris
You Got Anything Stronger? by Gabrielle Union
Beautiful Country: A Memoir by Qian Julie Wang
Children’s DVDs
Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Children’s fiction
Willodeen by Katherine Applegate
picture book: Ghostbusters: A Paranormal Picture Book by G.M. Berrow
The Last Kids on Earth and the Doomsday Race (The Last Kids on Earth Series No. 7) by Max Brallier
graphic novel: Narwhal’s School of Awesomeness (Narwhal and Jelly Series No. 6) by Ben Clanton
picture book: Survivor Tree by Marcie Colleen
picture book: Pete the Cat’s Groovy Imagination by Kimberly Dean
The Twelve Days of Princess
picture book: Stick and Stone: Best Friends Forever! by Beth Ferry
graphic novel: Sonic the Hedgehog: All or Nothing (Sonic the Hedgehog Series No. 7) by Ian Flynn
graphic novel: Sonic the Hedgehog: Battle for Angel Island (Sonic the Hedgehog Series No. 3) by Ian Flynn
graphic novel: Sonic the Hedgehog: Crisis City (Sonic the Hedgehog Series No. 5) by Ian Flynn
graphic novel: Sonic the Hedgehog: Fallout! (Sonic the Hedgehog Series No. 1) by Ian Flynn
graphic novel: Sonic the Hedgehog: Infection (Sonic the Hedgehog Series No. 4) by Ian Flynn
graphic novel: Sonic the Hedgehog: Out of the Blue (Sonic the Hedgehog Series No. 8) by Ian Flynn
graphic novel: Sonic the Hedgehog: The Fate of Dr. Eggman (Sonic the Hedgehog Series No. 2) by Ian Flynn
graphic novel: Sonic the Hedgehog: The Last Minute (Sonic the Hedgehog Series No. 6) by Ian Flynn
picture book: The Little Wooden Robot and the Log Princess by Tom Gauld
picture book: Nobody Hugs a Cactus by Carter Goodrich
Kitty and the Twilight Trouble (Kitty Series No. 6) by Paula Harrison
Scary Stories for Young Foxes by Christian McKay Heidicker
picture book: Norman Didn’t Do It! by Ryan T. Higgins
picture book: Thanks for Nothing! by Ryan T. Higgins
What About Will by Ellen Hopkins
Leopardstar’s Honor (Warriors: Super Edition Series No. 14) by Erin Hunter
We Are Family by LeBron James
picture book: Rubylicious by Victoria Kann
picture book: Tomatoes for Neela by Padma Lakshmi
picture book: Grumpy Monkey: Oh, No! Christmas by Suzanne Lang
board book: The Happy Pumpkin by Haley Mackenzie
Klawde: Revenge of the Kitten Queen (Klawde: Evil Alien Warlord Cat Series No. 6) by Johnny Marciano
From the Desk of Zoe Washington by Janae Marks
graphic novel: Scaredy Pug (Diary of a Pug Series No. 5) by Kyla May
picture book: Dragonboy by Fabio Napoleoni
graphic novel: Big Nate: Aloha! (Big Nate Comics Series No. 25) by Lincoln Peirce
Pax, Journey Home by Sara Pennypacker
Wildfire by Rodman Philbrick
picture book: Walter Does His Best by Eva Pilgrim
Peanuts Countdown to Christmas! by Charles M. Schulz
Fast Pitch by Nic Stone
picture book: Bear Is a Bear by Jonathan Stutzman
Roll With It by Jamie Sumner
I Survived the Galveston Hurricane, 1900 (I Survived Series No. 21) by Lauren Tarshis
graphic novel: I Survived the Attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 (I Survived Graphic Novel Series No. 4) by Lauren Tarshis
Stick Dog Comes to Town (Stick Dog Series No. 12) by Tom Watson
picture book: Dragons Are the Worst! by Alex Willan
picture book: The Longest Storm by Dan Yaccarino
Children’s non-fiction
Roar Like a Lion by Levi Lusko
The Curse of the Mummy by Candace Fleming
Children’s biography
The Story of Simone Biles by Rachelle Burk
One Life by Megan Rapinoe
Teen fiction
Hello (From Here) by Chandler Baker
Phantom Heart (Phantom Heart Series No. 1) by Kelly Creagh
The Corpse Queen by Heather M. Herrman
As Good as Dead (A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Series No. 3) by Holly Jackson
White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson
Defy the Night (Defy the Night Series No. 1) by Brigid Kemmerer
Take Me with You when You Go by David Levithan
Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis
Capturing the Devil (Stalking Jack the Ripper Series No. 4) by Kerri Maniscalco
Like a Love Song by Gabriela Martins
Your Life Has Been Delayed by Michelle I. Mason
Mercury Boys by Chandra Prasad
These Hollow Vows by Lexi Ryan
The Witch Haven by Sasha Peyton Smith
Both Sides Now by Peyton Thomas
The Last Legacy by Adrienne Young
How We Fall Apart (How We Fall Apart Series No. 1) by Katie Zhao