Morton-James Public Library new materials

Listed below are the October additions to the Morton-James Public Library’s collections.

The library has reopened to the public. Masks and hand sanitizer use are optional at this time for patrons visiting the library.

Call 402-873-5609 for additional information.

DVDs

Feral State

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Die in a Gunfight

32 Malasana Street

Jakob’s Wife

Initiation

Dream Horse

I Carry You with Me

A Dark Foe

Boys from County Hell

The Power

Last Call

Sibyl

Lady of the Manor

Masquerade

Censor

The Forever Purge

Twist

F9: The Fast Saga

The Vigil

The Evil Next Door

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

Crime Story

The Green Knight

Survive the Game

Roadrunner

The Colony

Libros en español

Erase una Vez in Hollywood/Once upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino

La Pintora de Bisontes Rojos by Mariano F. Urresti

Las Curanderas by Emanuela Valentini

Audiobooks

The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams

The Book of Magic (Practical Magic Series No. 4) by Alice Hoffman

No One Goes Alone by Erik Larson

The Jailhouse Lawyer by James Patterson

State of Terror by Louise Penny

The Wish by Nicholas Sparks

A Season of Change (Amish Inn Series No. 3) by Beth Wiseman

Foul Play (Stone Barrington Series No. 59) by Stuart Woods

Large print

The Gold in Those Hills by Joanne Bischof

A Fiancee’s Guide to First Wives and Murder (Countess of Harleigh Mystery Series No. 4) by Dianne Freeman

Independent Bones (Sarah Booth Delaney Series No. 23) by Carolyn Haines

Cimarron Thunder by E.E. Halleran

Gunhand from Texas by William Heuman

Pack Up the Moon by Kristan Higgins

The Healing of Natalie Curtis by Jane Kirkpatrick

The Blood of Innocents (Guns of Samuel Pritchard Series No. 3) by Sean Lynch

The Doctor: A Novel Based on the Life of Dr. George Goodfellow by Clay More

The Magician by Colm Toibin

Paperback

Sweet Love (Forever Adirondacks Series No. 2) by Lauren Accardo

Someone To Romance (Westcott Series No. 9) by Mary Balogh

A Reckless Match (Ruthless Rivals Series No. 1) by Kate Bateman

First Christmas on Huckleberry Hill (Matchmakers of Huckleberry Hill Series No. 10) by Jennifer Beckstrand

Holly Jolly Cowboy (Wyoming Cowboy Series No. 7) by Jessica Clare

Match Made in Paradise (Paradise, Alaska Series No. 1) by Barbara Dunlop

Christmas at Colts Creek (Last Ride, Texas Series No. 2) by Delores Fossen

Her Renegade Cowboy (Moving Violations Series No. 3) by Lora Leigh

Paws and Prejudice (Hearts of Alaska Series No. 2) by Alanna Martin

First Kiss at Christmas (Off Season Series No. 5) by Lee Tobin McClain

Rodeo Christmas at Evergreen Ranch (Gold Valley Series No. 13) by Maisey Yates

Fiction

The Wisdom of Crowd (Age of Madness Series No. 3) by Joe Abercrombie

The Twelve Jays of Christmas (Meg Langslow Series No. 30) by Donna Andrews

The Santa Suit by Mary Kay Andrews

Over My Dead Body (William Warwick Series No. 4) by Jeffrey Archer

Claws for Alarm (Mrs. Murphy Series No. 30) by Rita Mae Brown

Better Off Dead (Jack Reacher Series No. 26) by Lee Child

Twisted Tea Christmas (Tea Shop Mysteries Series No. 23) by Laura Childs

Chasing the Boogeyman by Richard Chizmar

Love on the Range (Brothers in Arms Series No. 3) by Mary Connealy

The Nameless Ones (Charlie Parker Series No. 19) by John Connolly

L.A. Weather by Maria Amparo Escandon

Crossroads (Key to All Mythologies Series No. 1) by Jonathan Franzen

The Judge’s List (Lacy Stoltz Series No. 2) by John Grisham

Matrix by Lauren Groff

The Book of Magic (Practical Magic Series No. 4) by Alice Hoffman

A Line to Kill (Hawthorne and Horowitz Mystery Series No. 3) by Anthony Horowitz

The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers

Forgiving Paris by Karen Kingsburg

The Party Crasher by Sophie Kinsella

Empire of the Vampire (Empire of the Vampire Series No. 1) by Jay Kristoff

Silverview by John Le Carre

Dear Santa by Debbie Macomber

The Jealousy Man and Other Stories by Jo Nesbo

Two Sisters Detective Agency by James Patterson

State of Terror by Louise Penny

Waiting on Love (Ladies of the Lake Series No. 3) by Tracie Peterson

Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney

Freedom’s Song by Kim Vogel Sawyer

The Butler by Danielle Steel

Oh William! (Amgash Series No. 3) by Elizabeth Strout

The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles

Last Girl Ghosted by Lisa Unger

Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead

Foul Play (Stone Barrington Series No. 59) by Stuart Woods

Non-fiction

Secrets of Home Staging by Karen Prince

Woke Inc. by Vivek Ramaswamy

Peril by Bob Woodward

Renegades: Born in the USA by Barack Obama

A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century by Heather Heying

Social Justice Parenting by Traci Baxley

On Animals by Susan Orlean

Fuzz by Mary Roach

Dopamine Nation by Anna Lembke, M.D.

Amish Friends Baking Cookbook by Wanda E. Brunstetter

The Pioneer Woman Cooks by Ree Drummond

Trisha’s Kitchen by Trisha Yearwood

Baking with Dorie by Dorie Greenspan

Creative Cookie Decorating for Everyone by Emily Hutchinson

Even Better Brownies by Mike Johnson

Celebrate the Season 2021

Feels Like Home by Marian Parsons

House Story by Jasmine Roth

25,000 Years of Jewelry by Maren Eichhorn-johannsen

The Witch-Crafting Handbook by Helena Garcia

Elegrant Handcrafted Wreaths by Stephanie Petrak

Wayward Threads by Lori Ann Scott

The Joy of Art by Carolyn Schlam

Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy by Nathaniel Philbrick

The American Experiment by David M. Rubenstein

Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury by Evan Osnos

Countdown bin Laden by Chris Wallace

It Happened in Nebraska by Tammy Partsch

Biography

Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir by Carmelo Anthony

Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement by Tarana Burke

The Master: The Long Run and Beautiful Game of Roger Federer by Christopher Clarey

Breathe: A Life in Flow by Rickson Gracie

This Bright Future by Bobby Hall

All In: An Autobiography by Billie Jean King

Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution by Mike Duncan

Forever Young: A Memoir by Hayley Mills

Ordinary Heroes: A Memoir of 9/11 by Joseph Pfeifer

A Carnival of Snackery by David Sedaris

You Got Anything Stronger? by Gabrielle Union

Beautiful Country: A Memoir by Qian Julie Wang

Children’s DVDs

Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Children’s fiction

Willodeen by Katherine Applegate

picture book: Ghostbusters: A Paranormal Picture Book by G.M. Berrow

The Last Kids on Earth and the Doomsday Race (The Last Kids on Earth Series No. 7) by Max Brallier

graphic novel: Narwhal’s School of Awesomeness (Narwhal and Jelly Series No. 6) by Ben Clanton

picture book: Survivor Tree by Marcie Colleen

picture book: Pete the Cat’s Groovy Imagination by Kimberly Dean

The Twelve Days of Princess

picture book: Stick and Stone: Best Friends Forever! by Beth Ferry

graphic novel: Sonic the Hedgehog: All or Nothing (Sonic the Hedgehog Series No. 7) by Ian Flynn

graphic novel: Sonic the Hedgehog: Battle for Angel Island (Sonic the Hedgehog Series No. 3) by Ian Flynn

graphic novel: Sonic the Hedgehog: Crisis City (Sonic the Hedgehog Series No. 5) by Ian Flynn

graphic novel: Sonic the Hedgehog: Fallout! (Sonic the Hedgehog Series No. 1) by Ian Flynn

graphic novel: Sonic the Hedgehog: Infection (Sonic the Hedgehog Series No. 4) by Ian Flynn

graphic novel: Sonic the Hedgehog: Out of the Blue (Sonic the Hedgehog Series No. 8) by Ian Flynn

graphic novel: Sonic the Hedgehog: The Fate of Dr. Eggman (Sonic the Hedgehog Series No. 2) by Ian Flynn

graphic novel: Sonic the Hedgehog: The Last Minute (Sonic the Hedgehog Series No. 6) by Ian Flynn

picture book: The Little Wooden Robot and the Log Princess by Tom Gauld

picture book: Nobody Hugs a Cactus by Carter Goodrich

Kitty and the Twilight Trouble (Kitty Series No. 6) by Paula Harrison

Scary Stories for Young Foxes by Christian McKay Heidicker

picture book: Norman Didn’t Do It! by Ryan T. Higgins

picture book: Thanks for Nothing! by Ryan T. Higgins

What About Will by Ellen Hopkins

Leopardstar’s Honor (Warriors: Super Edition Series No. 14) by Erin Hunter

We Are Family by LeBron James

picture book: Rubylicious by Victoria Kann

picture book: Tomatoes for Neela by Padma Lakshmi

picture book: Grumpy Monkey: Oh, No! Christmas by Suzanne Lang

board book: The Happy Pumpkin by Haley Mackenzie

Klawde: Revenge of the Kitten Queen (Klawde: Evil Alien Warlord Cat Series No. 6) by Johnny Marciano

From the Desk of Zoe Washington by Janae Marks

graphic novel: Scaredy Pug (Diary of a Pug Series No. 5) by Kyla May

picture book: Dragonboy by Fabio Napoleoni

graphic novel: Big Nate: Aloha! (Big Nate Comics Series No. 25) by Lincoln Peirce

Pax, Journey Home by Sara Pennypacker

Wildfire by Rodman Philbrick

picture book: Walter Does His Best by Eva Pilgrim

Peanuts Countdown to Christmas! by Charles M. Schulz

Fast Pitch by Nic Stone

picture book: Bear Is a Bear by Jonathan Stutzman

Roll With It by Jamie Sumner

I Survived the Galveston Hurricane, 1900 (I Survived Series No. 21) by Lauren Tarshis

graphic novel: I Survived the Attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 (I Survived Graphic Novel Series No. 4) by Lauren Tarshis

Stick Dog Comes to Town (Stick Dog Series No. 12) by Tom Watson

picture book: Dragons Are the Worst! by Alex Willan

picture book: The Longest Storm by Dan Yaccarino

Children’s non-fiction

Roar Like a Lion by Levi Lusko

The Curse of the Mummy by Candace Fleming

Children’s biography

The Story of Simone Biles by Rachelle Burk

One Life by Megan Rapinoe

Teen fiction

Hello (From Here) by Chandler Baker

Phantom Heart (Phantom Heart Series No. 1) by Kelly Creagh

The Corpse Queen by Heather M. Herrman

As Good as Dead (A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Series No. 3) by Holly Jackson

White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson

Defy the Night (Defy the Night Series No. 1) by Brigid Kemmerer

Take Me with You when You Go by David Levithan

Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis

Capturing the Devil (Stalking Jack the Ripper Series No. 4) by Kerri Maniscalco

Like a Love Song by Gabriela Martins

Your Life Has Been Delayed by Michelle I. Mason

Mercury Boys by Chandra Prasad

These Hollow Vows by Lexi Ryan

The Witch Haven by Sasha Peyton Smith

Both Sides Now by Peyton Thomas

The Last Legacy by Adrienne Young

How We Fall Apart (How We Fall Apart Series No. 1) by Katie Zhao