Dollar Fresh open at Nebraska City

Julie Davis, Cherry Road Media

Dollar Fresh Store Manager BJ Monson prepares to cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the Nebraska City Dollar Fresh on Oct. 28. The store opened for business at 7 a.m. Friday, Oct 29, and caused an extra traffic light to be added on South 11th Street. The store, which is a division of Hy-Vee, is the 18th Dollar Fresh facility, and it’s designed to help customers save money. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette told Dollar Fresh representatives it was great to welcome them to Nebraska City, noting the company’s dedication to helping rural communities.