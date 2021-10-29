Cellular Advantage opens new US Cellular location

Julie Davis, Cherry Road Media

Former Nebraska City resident Kayla Riaski, district manager for Cellular Advantage, prepares to cut the ribbon during the grand opening of the US Cellular store on South 11th Street Oct. 19. The store, located at 1106 Grundman Blvd., offered product specials and events to promote its opening and to welcome customers to the new store. Cellular Advantage has been in operation since 1993, and it currently has 32 locations across the Midwest. It offers complete wireless solutions for home or business needs.