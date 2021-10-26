Peru State to host Halloween events

Press Release

Peru State College and the Peru Community Impact Group are hosting fall and Halloween themed events for area elementary school children and their parents tomorrow (Oct. 30) from 4:30 to 10 p.m. The event will be held in downtown Peru and on the Peru State College campus.

The events are free and open to the public. Families with small children are encouraged to attend.

On Campus

On the Peru State campus, Boo Bash begins at 5 p.m. with trick-or-treating in Eliza Morgan Residence Hall. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Trick or treating will end at 7 p.m. on campus.

Treats will also be available at the home of Dr. Michael and Joanna Evans, President and First Lady of Peru State College. Their home is directly north of the V.F. Jindra Fine Arts Building. Don't miss your photo with “Bob” the Bobcat!

The Campus Activities Board will host a haunted house from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The haunted house is open to everyone and will be located in Parking Lot C near the entrance to campus.

Downtown

The Peru Community Impact Group is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat in downtown Peru starting at 4:30 p.m. with an all-ages costume contest at 5 p.m. The downtown event will feature carnival games and a photo booth.

A jack-o-lantern carving contest will also be held. This year contestants should bring their carved pumpkins from home by 4 p.m. Winners will be announced following the 5 p.m. costume contest.

A soup supper will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in Peru's City Hall. The supper is taking free will donations.

The Peru Community Impact Group's (PCIG) mission is to impact the community through engagement opportunities, programs and services benefiting residents of Peru and its visitors. PCIG hosts a number of projects each year including Trunk-or-Treat and Community Christmas