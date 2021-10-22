UNMC welcomes fall students

Nebraska City News-Press

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has welcomed 2,510 new students this fall as they make a commitment in the health professions and begin educational programs in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk. Students are enrolled in programs for medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, allied health professions and graduate studies.

Local students include Wesley Steward of Bennet, Kyra Palm of Eagle, Macy Reynoldson of Palmyra, and Abigail Heather of Union, who will be attending the College of Nursing, Lincoln Division; and Bree Bauer of Nebraska City, who will study radiography.