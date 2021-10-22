Mission Field Treatment Center is NC Rotary topic

Julie Davis, Cherry Road Media

America is in the midst of an epidemic—substance use dependence.

Vic Johns, co-founder of Mission Field Treatment Center, was the guest speaker at the Oct. 20 meeting of the Nebraska City Rotary Club, and he provided club members with an update on the center, which has been open since March 2020 in the former site of Duff’s Friendship Villa.

The center is a 34-bed facility that provides all levels of care for recovery, from medical detox through outpatient care. It employs 29 people and has made 225 client contacts since opening, said Johns.

“There’s nothing greater than seeing people come out from under their addiction,” said Johns, who leads Bible studies at the center during the week.

“We come alongside them and show them they have productive lives,” he said.

Johns said the average client stay is 44 days, and the staff’s goal is to do what they can to smooth a person’s path to graduation. This includes individual and group therapy, along with job finding resources and volunteer work in the community.

Mission Field Treatment Center has also partnered with Metropolitan Community College to offer the 180 Re-entry Assistance Program (180 RAP), which offers work readiness skills, employment referrals, peer support groups, life skills workshops, access to work clothing, and other resources.

Johns said that center staff and volunteers are not timid about sharing their faith with clients.

“We are not afraid to share the Gospel,” he said, “and to let people know this is available to you.”

“We do the best we can in the time we have available,” he said.

Mission Field Treatment Center is located at 1104 3rd St. Call 402-873-1130 or visit https://missionfieldtreatment.com for more information.

The Nebraska City Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesday at Valentino’s, 1710 S. 11th. Guests pay $9 for lunch.

The scheduled guest speaker for tomorrow (Oct. 27) will be NCHS head football coach Kaleb Walker, who may also bring a few players along to speak.

Cole Sharp is the club president. Call (402) 873-0530 for more information.