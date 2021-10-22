Library to host community conversations tomorrow

Press Release

The Morton-James Public Library invites the public to join in a casual community conversation in the Library’s Kimmel Gallery on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Three sessions will be offered--10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 to 3 p.m., and 7 to 8 p.m. During the evening session, representatives of Flatwater Free Press, Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom, will be on hand.

The Morton-James Public Library offers this event as part of Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL).

For more information, visit the library in person, view its web site at mortonjamespubliclibrary.com or call Denise Davis at 402-873-5609. The library is located at 923 1st Corso.