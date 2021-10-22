Facebook Notes: Nebraska City Public Schools

Facebook notes compiled by Kirt Manion, Cherry Road Media

The following are Facebook notes from Nebraska City Public School.

Nebraska City High School is asking its seniors:

Is your FAFSA completed? The goal is to have FAFSAs completed by Nov. 24.

Check out these FAFSA demonstration videos from EducationQuest.

https://tinyurl.com/3mbv3zhy

Members of the Nebraska City Fire and Rescue and Nebraska City Police Department received “Pioneer Family” shirts which were presented by members of the high school student council, middle school student council, and Pioneer football team. In a post on Facebook, Nebraska City public school thanked the first responders by for “everything you do for our community.”

