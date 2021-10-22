Facebook Notes: Lourdes Central Catholic

Notes compiled by Kirt Manion, Cherry Road Media

The following are notes taken from the Lourdes Central Catholic Facebook page.

Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development recently announced the launch of a national marketing campaign, “The Good Life Calling” which promotes Nebraska as a great place to live, work, and raise a family. By highlighting everything Nebraska has to offer. Lourdes junior high football players join Coach Jon Borer in the commercial. To watch the commercial, visit https://youtu.be/KmjaBWzQUlk

Senior quarterback Blake Miller recently broke the single season and career touchdown pass records. Blake broke his brother Hayden's single season record of 27 touchdown throws and Ryan Funke's career mark of 45 (Blake had 28/45 respectively prior to the Thayer Central game).

Knights Volleyball star and junior Aspen Meyer broke the Lourdes season kill record previously held by Laura Box. Aspen has 372 kills on the season, surpassing the previous record of 359 set in 2016. Aspen also broke the single game ace serve record against Lewiston with 10.

Lourdes High School student Theresa Gygi has been selected for the All-State Choir! She’ll go to All-State Nov. 17th -19th and perform with the NMEA All-State Choir in Lincoln.

The Nebraska City Fire Department/EMT visited our PreS-5 students as part of Fire Safety Week!

The Lourdes ‘Code Your World’ After School Club Camp recently concluded. The program was in partnership with the University of Nebraska Extension in Otoe County. Lourdes ‘coders’ learned about computer science through hands on activities.

Galactic Quest is the school's next camp in November.