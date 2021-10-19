Vasser continues wrestling excellence

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City middle school grappler Makayla Vasser wrestled in War of the Roses USA Preseason Folkstyle Nationals in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She went 5-0 in K-12 duals wrestling for team Charlie's Angels.

She was the 14 and under 185 pound national champion and 16 and under runner up.

Also recently, she wrestled at Midwest Mat of Dreams in Coralville, Iowa. She went 5-1 in K-8 duals wrestling for Nebraska Wrestling Academy.

In individuals she was middle school 170lb national champ and heavyweight national champ. In heavyweight, she gave up 55 pounds wrestling against 225 pound girl.

Vasser traveled to Pennsylvania for Ultimate Club Duals. She went 5-3 with her youngest opponent being a sophomore in high school.