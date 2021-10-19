NC, OC road projects are October Hot Topics

Road construction projects in Nebraska City and Otoe County were the Hot Topics at Scooter’s on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Nebraska City Construction and Facilities Manager Marty Stovall and Otoe County Roads Superintendent Jon Brinkman were the principal speakers, and they updated the audience on the 1- and 6-Year street and road plans for Nebraska City and Otoe County.

Stovall began with a recap of what the city was able to accomplish in FY 2020-2021, including paving and curb-and-gutter and sidewalk improvements on 6th Street from 1st to 8th avenues; the 6th Street bridge project, which involved repairing bank scour from the 2019 floods and storm sewer work; and the 16th Street project, which involved mill-and-overlay as well as storm drain improvements from 2nd to 9th avenues.

Projects on the 1-year plan include installing a box culvert on 19th Street using Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant funds; improvements to 3rd Street in front of Riverview Terrace using repurposed funds from the city’s Purchase/Rehab/Resell program; and drainage and road improvements on Centennial Avenue near Steamwagon Road.

Stovall said the city will call for bids on the 19th Street project in the winter, with a spring start date planned for construction. He said current plans call for the 3rd Street and Centennial Avenue projects to be underway in early spring and into the summer.

Stovall said finishing 11th Street from 1st to 11th Corsos is part of the city’s 6-year street plan. Plans this year call for designing the project with available funds, then putting those plans on the shelf temporarily while the city identifies funding sources for the project.

He added that repairing 10th Street from 1st to 10th avenues is also in the city’s 6-year plan, as are additional repairs to the 6th and 3rd street bridges.

Brinkman said that Otoe County has been working on K Road, also known as the OPPD Highway, this year. He said that work will continue on that road in 2022 with the extension of culverts and the widening of road shoulders.

Brinkman then explained to the audience about the County Bridge Match Program (CBMP), which Otoe County has been part of for the past 5 years.

CBMP projects call for the removal of bridges and replacing them with either metal culverts, box culverts, or new bridges.

Metal culvert projects are reimbursed by the state of Nebraska at the rate of 55 percent of labor and materials, while box culverts and bridge replacements are reimbursed at $155,000 for the structure, said Brinkman.

Brinkman said the shallower drainage on the west end of Otoe County makes it better suited for metal culverts than the eastern edge of the county, which is closer to the Missouri River.

Brinkman said that recent repairs to County Roads G and 6 in Palmyra have eliminated three 90-degree curves that had existed in the road for years and had been the cause of numerous accidents.

He also said that a 2-mile paving project on C Road in Woodland Hills had been paid for by an anonymous donor. That project also involved removing a bridge and replacing it with a box culvert, he said.

