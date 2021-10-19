MJPL StoryWalk ribbon cutting set Oct. 26 in Steinhart Park

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Inc., announces the ribbon cutting for the brand-new Morton-James Public Library StoryWalk at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Steinhart Park.

The public is invited to join NCTC, the library board of directors and staff to check out this new project that has been in the works for some time.

The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library.

The Nebraska City StoryWalk is sponsored by the Morton-James Public Library, the Harry and Grace Moller Library Endowment, EDGE Nebraska City, Keep Nebraska City Beautiful and the City of Nebraska City.

StoryWalk was created as a way for people of all ages to combine physical activity with books and to help build children’s interest in reading while encouraging healthy activity for all!

The ribbon cutting will take place on the south side of the tennis courts at Steinhart Park. Meet at the pedestrian bridge along the walking path.

Call the NCTC office at. 402-873-6654, go to www.nebraskacity.com/calendar, or follow NCTC on Facebook for more information.