Economic development is NC Rotary topic

Nebraska City Area Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Dan Mauk, left, discussed economic development at the Nebraska City Rotary Club meeting on Oct. 13. He spoke about the components of economic development, including employers, employees, housing and child care needs, and community capacity to handle economic expansion. Jason Esser, right, business retention and expansion coordinator for Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), talked about how OPPD had kept its rail line for coal train use only until Frontier Cooperative developed its Syracuse Shuttle Facility south and east of the city.