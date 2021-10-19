County board approves KENO fund grant for disc golf course in NC

Otoe County disc golf enthusiasts will soon have a nine-hole permanent course in Nebraska City on which to practice their skills.

During its Oct. 12 meeting, the Otoe County Board of Commissioners approved a $6,500 grant request from the county’s KENO funds to allow the Nebraska City Parks and Recreation Department to construct a nine-hole course in Wildwood Park.

The money will help the city pour 4-foot by 10-foot concrete pads that allow players to tee off on each hole, along with installing permanent baskets that serve as the golf holes.

Temporary baskets are already in the park, and enthusiasts have wasted little time in getting out and playing the course, said Logan Merz of Auburn, who is helping the City of Nebraska City set up its course.

“Just getting the word out will get people out,” he said, adding that he had seen eight players on the course Monday night.

“I anticipate it will be used daily.” he said.

Merz, a disc golf enthusiast, has helped design and establish courses at Indian Cave State Park, Falls City, and Auburn. His company, MerzInk, will be donating labor and materials to produce tee signs for the course.

He said Nebraska City has the potential to be a big course, and he suggested that the city consider adding an additional nine holes the course in the future.

Merz said disc golf organizations in Lincoln and Omaha are already planning a 2022 tournament in Nebraska City, adding that tournament participants will visit the community, shop in the stores, dine in local restaurants, and likely purchase gas in town.

Nebraska City Recreation Director Scooter Edmisten said he anticipates the new course will be popular with both residents and visitors.

During the meeting, the board also:

Approved a 1-year lease with Nebraska City Center for Children and Families that will allow the Otoe County Office of Probation to move out of the courthouse and into the facility at 917 Wildwood Lane;

Approved the annual Road Certification Report;

Approved an amended county policy on vacation accrual; and

Approved a resolution authorizing minimum call-back pay for hourly employees when they are asked to report for night or weekend work.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Otoe County Board of Commissioners is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, in the Otoe County Courthouse.