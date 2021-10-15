Nebraska City News-Press

The Nebraska City Voiture 10/15 of the 40 & 8 recently supplied Mrs. Feilmeier’s class at Saint Benedict's and Ms. Anderson’s class Northside School with American flags for the 40 & 8's "Flags for First Graders" program. The "Flags for First Graders" program in elementary schools is responsible for educating thousands of American youth in flag history, respect and protocol. The 40 & 8 is committed to charitable and patriotic aims. Its purpose is to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States, and to actively participate in selected charitable endeavors, including programs that promote child welfare and nurse training.