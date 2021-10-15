First reponders to be honored at NCHS football game

The Pioneer Athletic Booster Club plans to celebrate Nebraska City area first responders at the final home football game on Oct. 22 when the Pioneers clash with Lincoln Christian.

First responders have been invited to come to the game and help get the crowd and fans hyped for the contest. The high school has a tradition of inviting motorcycle riders to come to the game, park outside the gates and rev up their engines just as the Pioneer players take the field.

In this case, first responders will line up their fire, rescue, Nebraska State Patrol, Otoe County Sheriff and Nebraska City Police Department vehicles and then turn on lights and sirens just prior to the players taking the field.

Following the pre-game festivities, first responders will invited to stay at the field and enjoy the game free of charge.

This event will get the crowd and players ready for the game and will also provide a chance for the public to thank first responders for their service in helping make the community a safe place to live and work.

Considering all that has gone on with the pandemic, these first responders have been asked to deal with difficult situations.

“With all the continued stress each of you have been hearing and or experiencing with national events involving all first responders, we feel this is a way to truly let you know the vast majority respect and appreciate all you do for our community,” said Patrick Wehling of the Booster Club.