Celebrating 125 Years of Morton-James

During the “Preserving the Past...Serving the Future” celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Morton-James Public Library, Morton-James Public Library board member Sue Little announced that the library has receved the 2021 Southeast Library System Front Porch Award. The award is presented annually to a library in a 20-county area in southeast Nebraska to recognize the library’s ingenuity in creating an atmosphere that welcomes citizens and helps community members connect, much like the front porch of a home does for neighborhood families and friends. The board purchased a porch glider with the cash award that came with the library’s honor. The glider will be in place at the north entrance to the building to invite future story telling, said Little. The celebration took place Sunday, Oct. 10, and featured refreshments and a puzzle-solving activity for attendees.