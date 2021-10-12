Vasa named to Briar Cliff Homecoming Court

Nebraska City News-Press

Quinten Vasa of Nebraska City was selected as part of this year’s Briar Cliff University’s Homecoming Court. R.J. Harris of Oakland, Iowa, and Sophie Kramper of Jackson were crowned Briar Cliff University’s 2021 Homecoming king and queen during coronation on Sept. 30. Also pictured are (in no particular order) M.J. Montgomery of Norfolk; Brady Brockhaus of Creighton; Jacob Harvey of Portsmouth, England; Tyra Blue of Omaha; Maureen Imrie of Chicago, Ill.; Olivia Eckels of Afton, Iowa; and Sonja Rao of Scottsdale, Ariz.