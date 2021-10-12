Stehlik elected to Peru State College Foundation board

Nebraska City News-Press

Fritz Stehlik, whose family has deep ties to Peru State College and to southeast Nebraska, has been elected to the Peru State College Foundation Board of Directors. He will serve a three-year term.

Stehlik, a 1974 Peru State graduate, is a shareholder and president of the Omaha legal firm Gross & Welch, P.C., L.L.O. The Omaha resident grew up in Nebraska City, where his family owned and operated Norman’s IGA for many years.

“I was very fortunate growing up working for my parents in the grocery store as I learned business values and people skills,” Stehlik said. My father was a very successful grocer and by allowing me to be involved in the business I was able to absorb his business acumen and ethics.”

Married to the former Charlene Lutz, also a 1974 Peru State graduate, the Stehliks have five children, including daughter Jessica Hillebrandt, a Peru State alumnae.

Stehlik also has several siblings who graduated from Peru State. He and Charlene have long been active in Peru State’s Omaha Alumni Association, including serving as president for the past four years.

Stehlik’s law degree is from the University of Nebraska College of Law. He has been with Gross & Welch for 25 years.

“I was introduced to Fritz at the Omaha Alumni event this past summer,” said Peru State College Foundation Board Chair Jeff Greenwald. “After listening to his comments from the podium, I knew from his passionate message how important the College is to him and his family.”

The Peru State College Foundation is a private, non-profit corporation established to solicit and receive charitable gifts in support of Peru State College and its students, faculty and staff. Its office and staff are based on the Peru State College campus.

With the addition of Stehlik, the current board has nine members who volunteer their time and talents to the organization.

“I am very hopeful that my many years of business experience and legal practice coupled with my passion for Peru State College will allow me to be a positive member of the board and a significant contributor,” Stehlik said.