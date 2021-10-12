Ribbon cutting, open house planned at new US Cellular store

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Inc., announces the Ribbon Cutting and Open House of the newest business in Nebraska City, US Cellular.

Join NCTC in welcoming the staff at US Cellular–Cellular Advantage in the strip mall at 1106 Grundman Blvd.

There will be a Ribbon Cutting at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, and refreshments. An open house and grand opening festivities will be held throughout the week, with a food truck on Friday, Oct. 22, and special drawings for gift cards up to $1,000. Come and get signed up and enjoy the fun!

Please call the NCTC office for more information. 402-873-6654, go to the website at www.nebraskacity.com/calendar, or follow NCTC on Facebook.