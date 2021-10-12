Pioneer VB wins one of three at conference

The Nebraska City volleyball team posted one win in three matches at the Trailblazer Conference tournament action on Saturday at Beatrice.

Scores from the matches had the Pioneers beating Ralston in three sets, 25-19, 24-26 and 25-21, falling to Platteview, 25-16 and 25-22; and falling to Wahoo, 25-21 and 25-15.

Katie Schreiter had nine kills in the Pioneer win and 15 for the day while Halle Thompson had six kills in the win and 14 kills for the day.

Nebraska City served nice aces in the Ralston match.

In terms of digs, Laney Denniston had 12 versus Ralston and 20 overall; Jayce Harrah had 10 against Ralston and 16 overall; Schreiter had 17 against Ralston and 28 overall; and Caey Smith had 20 against Ralston and 28 overall. Smith had 25 set assists against Ralston and 42 overall.