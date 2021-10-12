Peru State annual Giving Day set for Oct. 21

Nebraska City News-Press

To celebrate the College’s 154th birthday of the first day of school at Peru State, the College and its Foundation are hosting their second annual “Peru State College Giving Day” on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The supportive hashtag for the event is simple, #PeruState154, as it correlates with the 154th year of operation as an institution of higher learning. In addition, Peru State’s first day of school was Oct. 20, 1867.

The website for the giving day is https://givingday.peru.edu.

Peru State College Foundation Interim CEO, Ted L. Harshbarger notes the concepts of a giving day are simple. He stated, “The #PeruState154 Giving Day will be a day to celebrate the Bobcat family through volunteerism and philanthropy on Oct. 21. The single-day online fundraising and volunteer event for Peru State will bring together students, alumni, faculty, staff and friends to promote the College and through philanthropy will grant opportunities for the next generation of Bobcats.”

The goal for the day is to have 154 different donors and 154 different volunteers during the #PeruState154 giving day.

Funds generated during the Giving Day will be used primarily in five specific areas which include:

Campus Support – The College’s Foundation gives more than $100,000 per year in campus support including capital needs and improvements, support for faculty, staff and departments, as well as, performances, events, and activities which support a vibrant campus culture.

Student Support – The Foundation annually provides more than $300,000 annually to support students through scholarships, campus employment, book loans, and other activities which directly impact students.

Athletics – Support provided through the Foundation and gifts directly impacts Peru State student-athletes which provides opportunities for talented young people to compete for and earn an outstanding education. Donations support travel, meals for student-athletes, scholarships, clothing, and more.

Student Center Expansion/Renovation – The original Student Center was constructed in 1961 and expanded in 1986. It has been remodeled many times, but it does not meet the lifestyle demands of the 21st-century student.

What You Love – Donors will have an opportunity to designate their gift to an area on campus that means the most to them.

Student/Group Participation

Student groups on campus are already making plans to be a part of the Peru State College Giving Day. There has been a challenge established that if the various groups total either 154 in number of 154 hours of service that $154 will be donated to the Foundation for Student Support.

The Peru Student Athlete Association (PASA) will hosting a week-long competition between its athletic teams while encouraging each team to try to secure at least 154 personal care or winter-related items. All of the donations will be given to Project Response and SENCA. They will begin their collection at the upcoming football game on Oct. 16.

Campus Activities Board (CAB) will be participating in the Bowling for Boobs in Nebraska City that evening while the Peru Student Education Association will be reading to the Peru Daycare. The Peru State Catholic Union will be planting a tree.

The Daycare is going to get a lot of love that day as the Student Senate will be doing music activities with them. Rotoract will be making cards for area nursing homes and the Black Student Union will be doing a trash pick-up.

In addition, several other groups are planning events on different days. The Science Club will be providing the “scaring” at the Haunted Hayrack Ride at Indian Cave that weekend. The Math Club will be spending two different days cleaning the wellness trail.

Phi Beta Lambda and Students Active in Leadership will be providing time at the Antiquarium Bookstore in Brownville.

Mark Your Calendar

All Bobcat alumni and friends are encouraged to mark Oct. 21 on their calendars and join the Giving Day movement by supporting their favorite Peru State cause. It’s more than just a day. It’s a movement designed to inspire and unite the Bobcat family to give to the institution they love.

Become a Bobcat Ambassador

When Bobcats join together they make a mighty roar,” said Harshbarger. “This collaborative day of giving amplifies the impact donors can make for Peru State. We hope to recruit members of the Bobcat family to volunteer to serve as Bobcat Ambassadors and help promote the day of giving to friends, colleagues and family.”

What is a Giving Day Ambassador?

Giving Day Ambassadors have a simple, yet very important mission – spread the word about #PeruState154 Giving Day to your social media networks, friends, family and former classmates. You will have access to content, images, graphics and more to utilize in your posts. You can also request a list of your former classmates, too!

What do I do?

Wondering what to write? We’ve got you covered! The Giving Day Ambassador Toolkit provides easily customizable, click and paste social media posts and graphics for you to use, as well as a communication timeline (we’ll send you reminder emails along the way). Your role as a Bobcat Ambassador helps build the #PeruState154 Giving Day movement through actively sharing, recruiting new Giving Day Ambassadors and encouraging others to participate in and donate on #PeruState154 Giving Day.

How do I sign up?

It’s easy! Just contact the Foundation at (402) 872-2304 or email your willingness to help at pscfoundation@peru.edu. We will send you information on how you can assist us in the #PeruState154 Giving Day!

For more information on the Giving Day and/or to give, please go to: https://www.peru.edu/foundation/givingday