Northside students celebrate fundraising success

The kindergarten and morning pre-kindergarten students at Northside Elementary were “Pioneers on the Move” Friday morning as the first classes to participate in the Fun Run event that capped a successful elementary schools fundraising campaign. A peppy soundtrack encouraged students to walk, run, skip, soar, dance, high-five each other, and freeze! Students at Northside and Hayward raised more than $20,000 that will be used for teacher grants, class trips, and other educational programs for elementary students. Northside students enjoyed their Fun Run on Friday morning, while Hayward students took part on Friday afternoon, along with afternoon pre-K students at Northside.