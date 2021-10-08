‘My Jersey, Your Impact’ program debuts at NCHS

Senior members of the Nebraska City High School football team recently had the opportunity to thank those in the district who made a positive impact on their lives through a new program.

Kaleb Walker, NCHS head football coach, heard about a program that Lewis Central in Iowa did this season, and he adapted it into the “My Jersey, Your Impact” program that debuted Friday, Oct. 1, at NCHS.

The 11 seniors and Coach Walker visited the high school and Northside and Hayward elementaries so the student-athletes could present their purple game jerseys, along with a handwritten letter, to those who had made a positive impact on their lives.

The adults were asked to wear the jersey throughout the day and to the game Friday night, said Walker.

He said he met with the senior football players and shared the idea with them, telling them to “think of the person in our district who has made a profound impact on their life that has helped them get to where they are today.”

Walker said he plans to make “My Jersey, Your Impact” an annual tradition with his senior players.

“As a coach, I believe it is my responsibility to teach and demonstrate ways in which young student athletes can express appreciation for those around us,” he said. “I also want our team to understand that our success depends so heavily on the support of our community, schools, and families and what they give us each day.”

“This small gesture of appreciation taught humility, self expression, gratitude, kindness, and community,” he said.