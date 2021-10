Staff Reports

The Food Bank of Lincoln will be coming to Nebraska City twice this month.

A food distribution will be Friday, Oct. 15 from 12-1p.m.

The produce distribution will be Thursday, Oct. 21 from 2-3 p.m.

Both distributions will be at the Bethel Church at 2400 Central Ave., in Nebraska City.

Anyone with a food need is welcome to attend.

Questions? Call the United Methodist Church at 402-873-3821.