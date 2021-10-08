Council approves grant application for disc golf course development

The Nebraska City City Council approved a request from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to pursue a KENO grant from the Otoe County Board of Commissioners to develop a disc golf course in Wildwood Park.

Nebraska City Recreation Director Scooter Edmisten told the council the initial plan is to develop a nine-hole course in Wildwood Park. Edmisten said he plans to apply for a $6,500 non-matching grant from the county’s KENO fund.

Edmisten said he anticipated needing an additional $2,000 to install tee signs on the course. He added that advertising may be sold on those signs in the future to help offset expenses.

During the Oct. 4 meeting, the council also

Approved the Nebraska City 2022 Asphalt Overlay Project Task Order No. 21-02, which is not to exceed $44,500 and which will provide a tenth of a mile asphalt overlay and drainage improvements on Centennial Avenue north of Steamwagon Road, and two-tenths of a mile of asphalt overlay and drainage improvements on 14th Street between 13th and 14th avenues;

Approved a request from Nebraska City Rescue to apply for a Firehouse Subs grant for up to $20,000 to purchase two Lucas chest-compression system devices;

Approved a letter of agreement for professional services not to exceed $8,000 with Olsson Inc. for a survey and certified plat of parcels in the vicinity of 6th Street and 7th Corso (the former railroad depot); and

Approved awarding Bird Rides the Shared Mobility Device Pilot Program Agreement to have rental electric scooters available for riders to use in the downtown area.

The next regularly scheduled Nebraska City City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, in the Gary White Memorial Room/Council Chambers of the Rowe Memorial Public Safety Complex, 1518 Central Ave.