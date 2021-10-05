Public Records, 10-8

Staff Reports

Monthly Summaries

Each month, Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone presents a summary to the Nebraska City City Council that includes information on calls that the Nebraska City Rescue, the Nebraska City Fire Department, and the Nebraska City Police Department answered.

August 2021

Nebraska City Rescue responded to 69 911 calls and performed 33 transfers. Squad members performed 30 hours of equipment maintenance and participated in 110 hours of training. The squad also taught first aid to the staff of the Morton-James Public Library, attended a school safety meeting, and taught a Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support (PHTLS) course to members.

The Nebraska City Fire Department responded to 7 false alarms, 2 vehicle accidents, 1 grass fire, 1 vehicle fire, and 52 requests for EMS assistance. Department members participated in 76 hours of training and 2 community events. They also started the annual hose testing and hosted an Otoe County mutual aid meeting.

The Nebraska City Police Department made 39 arrests, conducted 42 follow-ups, responded to 51 animal complaints, served 9 warrants, and made 541 reports.

July 2021

Nebraska City Rescue responded to 102 911 calls and performed 48 transfers. The number of calls was the most the squad has responded to in its history, and July was the second busiest month in the squad’s history. Squad members performed 40 hours of equipment maintenance and participated in 15 hours of training. They held a planning meeting for the Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) drill at Northside Elementary and held a HAZMAT drill in coordination with CHI Health St. Mary’s and the Otoe County Emergency Management Agency.

The Nebraska City Fire Department responded to 3 false alarms, 2 structure fires, 4 vehicle accidents, 1 vehicle fire, and 76 requests for EMS assistance. Department members participated in 28 hours of training and 2 community events.

The Nebraska City Police Department made 45 arrests, conducted 60 follow-ups, responded to 41 animal complaints, served 2 warrants, and made 872 reports.

Arrest

Sept. 29

Mark Marrs, 40, of Syracuse was arrested at 9:37 p.m. by the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of third-degree assault.

County Court

Sept. 29

Christopher M. Carlson appeared for sentencing on his Class I misdemeanor charge of theft-deception (value between $501 and $1,499). He was ordered to pay a $50 fine plus court costs, and also sentenced to three days in the Otoe County Detention Center, with credit given for three days served.

Kimberly L. Payton appeared for sentencing on her Class III misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension. no valid registration, and failure to appear. She was ordered to pay a $50 fine for each charge, and court costs for all.

Janelle L. Lechner appeared for sentencing on her Class III misdemeanor charge of attempting a Class II misdemeanor. She was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs.

Troy A. Albrecht appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of reckless driving, first offense. He was ordered to pay a $250 fine plus court costs.

Heath J. Victor appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of minor in possession of alcohol. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine. Victor also appeared for sentencing on his infraction charges of a zero tolerance violation and speeding (11-15 mph over limit). He was ordered to pay a $100 fine and have his driver’s license impounded for 30 days on the first charge, and to pay a $75 fine on the second charge, plus court costs for all charges.

Margarita A. Rasmussen appeared for sentencing on her Class III misdemeanor charges of attempting a Class II misdemeanor, operating a motor vehicle without proof of ownership, and failure to appear. She was ordered to pay a $25 fine for each charge, and court costs for all.

Walter R. Freeman appeared for sentencing on his Class I misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon, first offense. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine. Freeman was also ordered to pay a $300 fine on his infraction charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and court costs for both.

Rebecca N. Crunk appeared for sentencing on her Class II misdemeanor charge of driving under suspension. She was ordered to pay a $25 fine plus court costs, and she was sentenced to three months probation and ordered to pay a probation registration fee and monthly probation fees.

Erin A. Lacore appeared for sentencing on his Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, first offense. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine plus court costs, and he was sentenced to 12 months probation ordered to pay a probation registration fee and monthly probation fees. His driver’s license was revoked for 60 days. Lacore was also ordered to pay a $10 fine on his infraction charge of careless driving.

Christopher J. Ferguson appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charges of violating permit rules/regulations general, exceeding width and height limits, and CMV-HOS log false. He was ordered to pay a $25 fine on the first charge, $140 in combined fines on the next two charges, and a $200 fine on the fourth charge. Ferguson was also sentenced on his infraction charges of driving left of center and muffler required in good working order. He was ordered to pay a $25 for each of these two charges, and court costs for all.

Jaren C. Johansen appeare for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of minor in possession of alcohol. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs.

Kiersten C. Olney appeared for sentencing on her Class III misdemeanor charge of attempting a Class II misdemeanor. She was ordered to pay a $50 fine plus court costs.

Manuel Valquier-Aguilera appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of driving under suspension. He was ordered to pay a $50 fine plus court costs.

Eric G. Lowery appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of driving a commercial motor vehicle without obtaining a commercial driver’s license. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine plus court costs.

Robert L. Ryan Jr. appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of CMV-HOS log false. He was ordered to pay a $200 fine. Ryan also was ordered to pay a $100 fine for his Class IV misdemeanor charge of failure to have/carry fuel permit. He was also ordered to pay court costs for both charges.

Elijah M. Greene appeared for sentencing on his Class III misdemeanor charge of possessing an open alcohol container. He was ordered to pay a $50 fine. Greene was also ordered to pay a $100 fine for his infraction charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, plus court costs for both charges.

Marriage Licenses

The Otoe County Clerk’s Office has issued marriage licenses to the following couples:

Michael Dale Graham and Mikaela Joyce Furman, both of Farragut, Iowa, Sept. 21.

William David Barnes and Briana Lynn Dubas, both of Nebraska City, Sept. 21.

Paul Edward Tingler and Angela Francine Asbury, both of Nebraska City, Sept. 21.

Dylan Joseph Hirt and Samantha Dawn Richardson, both of Tabor, Iowa, Sept. 20.

James Robert Moss Chandler of Lincoln and Megan Marie Bejot of Syracuse, Sept. 17.

Jonathon Joseph Smothers and Amanda Dawn Stuck, both of Nebraska City, Sept. 16.

Mark Brennon Flash and Jerilyn Jo Hiller, both of Nebraska City, Sept. 15.

Bradley Dean Doverbarger and Shelia Ann Peterson, both of Union, Sept. 13.

Marty Ray Graham and Sarah Marie Dubas, both of Nebraska City, Sept. 7.

Hunter Sage Thompson and Shawan Dawn Othmer, both of Burr, Sept. 1.

Charles Clayton Crook and Ashley Claire Liss, both of Nebraska City, Aug. 31.

Damien Dean Peoples and Hayley Justine Diering, both of Auburn, Aug. 30.

William Paul Howard and Crystal Lynn Ervin, both of Nebraska City, Aug. 24.

Benjamin Evans Goff and Maci Jo Reeves, both of Unadilla, Aug. 18.

Damon Adam Heath of Talmage and Cierra Kathryn Kelly of Lincoln, Aug. 5.

Marion Albert Searcy of Nebraska City and Jean Carol Hollman of Lincoln, Aug. 3.