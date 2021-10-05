Staff Reports

The Nebraska City Police Department is asking the public’s help in possibly solving some recent crimes that have occurred.

On Aug. 9, several trailers were broken into in the 1700 block of 5th Corso. Items taken included various appliances and household furnishings.

On Aug. 17, a burglary was reported in the 600 block of 1st Corso. Loose change and money was reported stolen. Numerous washing machines and food vending machines were damaged during this crime.

On Aug. 21, a catalytic converter and other vehicle parts were reported stolen from some vehicles in the 300 block of 1st Corso. There have been other reports of catalytic converter thefts in Nebraska City.

On Aug. 23, between 25 and 30 used car batteries were reported stolen from under the 11th Street viaduct.

On Aug. 27, a laptop computer was reported stolen off an apartment porch in the 200 block of North 10th Street.

On Sept. 14, someone took an electronic scanner for car engine diagnosis from a business in the 600 block of South 11th Street and did not return it.

On Sept. 14, someone set a small fire inside a vacant building on North 1st Street approximately 2 blocks north of Central Avenue. No apparent damage was done in the building.

On Sept. 25, a wallet was lost or stolen, possibly in the 1000 block of 1st Avenue. The wallet contained cash and several bank cards.

If anyone has information about these or other crimes, they are encouraged to contact the Nebraska City Crime Stoppers at (402) 873-7496, the Nebraska City Police Department at (402) 873-6666, or the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 873-9560. If the crime is in progress, call 911.