NCHS Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Nebraska City High School with support from First Nebraska Bank, inducted the inaugural class of the NCHS athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Oct. 1. Honorees included Julie Hermann, Frank Graham, Harold Graham, Chuck Stoner, Emily (Duran) Stinson, Jason Stoll, Mitch Krenk, Bret Clark, Brian Duran, Cheri Becerra Madsen, Logan Ehlers, Ellie Windle, and the 1985 State Champion Nebraska City boys' track and field team. The 1985 State Champion track team's medal winners included: Tony Jordan, Lance Dixon, Brad Martin, Harald Graham, Frank Graham, and Corey Friesen. They were coached by John Barton and Mark Gokie.