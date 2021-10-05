County, city roads are October Hot Topics

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Inc., announces "County Roads and City Street Projects" as the topic for the Wednesday, Oct. 13, Hot Topics discussion.

Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from County Commissioners Rick Freshman and Jerad Sornson, Otoe County Roads Superintendent Jon Brinkman, Nebraska City Construction and Facilities Manager Marty Stovall and City Councilman Vic Johns, who will present on county road and city street projects and the city’s 1- and 6-year plan.

Hot Topics is a public forum held from 8 to 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. And is held at Scooter's Coffee, 2104 S. 11th St.

Please call the NCTC office for more information. 402-873-6654 or go to the website at: www.nebraskacity.com/calendar