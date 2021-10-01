Palmyra announces Buick for Boosters Raffle

Nebraska City News-Press

The Foundation for Knowledge - District OR-1, and the Palmyra Athletic Boosters are kicking off a fundraiser raffle called Buick for Boosters. The prize is a restored 1965 Buick LeSabre, 2-door red convertible valued at $28,000.

The car was donated by James Waltke, owner, Trade Center Automotive and TCA Outdoor Power in Lincoln. Waltke teamed with Dan Cummings, owner, Bombers Garage in Lincoln, to restore it. Waltke says this donation was spurred by need. “We know the value of youth athletics and understand outside funding is needed to ensure our Palmyra/Bennet Jr. Sr. High athletes have what they need to compete, learn and grow,” Waltke says. “This is one way we can help.”

The raffle runs through April 23, 2022. The drawing will be at the Olson Field Complex in Palmyra. The winner does not have to be present to claim the prize. Tickets are available from James Waltke, Dan Cummings, the Athletic Boosters and are $20 each. Net proceeds go to the Foundation for Knowledge – District OR-1 Endowment Fund for the benefit of the Palmyra Athletic Boosters. For more information contact: James Waltke at (402) 423-9477 (office) or (402) 430-1681 (cell) or Dan Cummings at (402) 805-0507 or go to www.districtor1.org or http://www.bombersgarage.com.