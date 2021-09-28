Rotary backpack program continues at Northside

Members of the Nebraska City Rotary Club Pam Frana, left, and Sharon Hersemann, right, and Amy Allgood (behind the camera) were joined by the News-Press’ own Julie Davis to fill backpacks, or in this case, Brown’s Shoe Fit Co. bags for students to have weekend meals. This year, the bags are being distributed to the classrooms before the end of the Friday school day for the students to take home, and this week’s bags included cereal, peanut butter, jelly, fruit cups, and fresh carrots provided by Fareway and the Nebraska City Food Pantry. Perishable items are provided with a voucher in the bags that can be redeemed at Fareway.