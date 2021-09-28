Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City Utilities is celebrating Public Power and Public Natural Gas Week, Oct. 4th – 8th, along with more than 2,000 other community-owned, not-for-profit electric and gas utilities that collectively provide electricity and natural gas to 49 million people.

“Public Power and Public Natural Gas Week celebrates the reliable, affordable electricity and natural gas Nebraska City Utilities provides to our community and surrounding area,” said Nebraska City Utilities general manager, Jeff Kohrs. “Public Power and Public Natural Gas puts customers first, and Public Power and Public Natural Gas week gives us the chance to emphasize the advantages of locally owned power and gas distribution to our customers,” said Kohrs.

Nebraska City Utilities is proud to have serviced Nebraska City and the surrounding area since 1941.

Nebraska City Utilities invites our customers to come into our office at 100 Central Avenue the week of October 4th – 8th to help us celebrate Public Power and Public Natural Gas week. We will have refreshments, literature, and a sign up for a drawing for prizes.

Today Nebraska City Utilities has 71 employees, 3 power plants, 4 main substations, 4 border stations, approximately 375 miles of electric lines, 147 miles of gas mains, and 85 miles of gas service lines including 55 miles of transmission mains.