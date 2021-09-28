Otoe County 4-H Council, Runza team up during 4-H Week

4-H Council

The Otoe County 4-H Council and Runza have teamed together to support Otoe County 4-H during the upcoming National 4-H Week Oct. 3 to 9.

Everyone is invited to join in supporting Otoe County 4-H in any in manner they feel comfortable. All sales through the drive-thru, dine-in, and carry-out will support the Otoe County 4-H Council and the 4-H program.

The community can participate by visiting the Syracuse Runza on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. and the Nebraska City Runza on Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m.

A portion of the sales will be donated back to the Otoe County 4-H Council to support the local Otoe County 4-H program.

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now.

In the United States, 4-H programs empower six million young people through the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county and parish in the country.

Outside the United States, independent, country-led 4-H organizations empower one million young people in more than 50 countries.

In Otoe County, more than 400 4-H youth and 95 volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H.

To learn more about how you can get involved with Otoe County 4-H, visit https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/otoe/enrollment/