NCTC annual scarecrow contest set to get underway

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce is once again asking local businesses to decorate for Halloween.

The sixth annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest will take place during the month of October. Participants will display a scarecrow outside of their business and voters will select a winner.

Voting this year will be done on the Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce’s Facebook page. Photographs of each scarecrow will be able to be viewed on the page; voters can indicate their favorite by “liking” that specific scarecrow’s image.

The scarecrow with the most “likes” at the end of the month will be named the People’s Choice. In addition, a panel of judges will select an overall winner.

Businesses interested in participating are asked to submit an entry form to NCTC by Monday, Oct. 4. Entry forms can be found on the NCTC website and at their office at 806 1st Ave.

Voting will begin Friday, Oct. 8, and be online through Sunday, Oct. 31. The winner will be announced on Monday, Nov. 1. Winners will receive donuts and cider for their business.