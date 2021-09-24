UNL names homecoming royalty finalists

University of Nebraska

Chloe Higgins of Nebraska City is one of 20 senior students who have been selected as University of Nebraska–Lincoln homecoming royalty finalists. Higgins, the daughter of Stacie Higgins and the late Dion Higgins, is studying economics. The royalty winners will be elected by the student body in an online vote Sept. 29 and 30. They will be crowned Oct. 2 at halftime of the Nebraska vs. Northwestern football game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in Memorial Stadium. Finalists are (back row, from left) Luke Gomez, Josh Thiele, Riley Knust, Samuel Stott, Grant Holst, Zachary Cheek, Ethan Carlson, Bobby Martin, Ryker Hoy and Will Parker; (front row, from left) Skyler Gubbels, Madison Zumpfe, Chloe Higgins, Anna Suppes, Tori Pedersen, Audra Heyne, Makayla Gill, Leigh Jahnke, Jadyn Cattau and Katie Lamb.