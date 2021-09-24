United Methodist Women will host rummage sale

United Methodist Church

The First United Methodist Church of Nebraska City United Methodist Women will hold a fall rummage sale at the church, 1023 1st Ave.

Sale hours will be noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m,; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 9.

All proceeds from the sale are donated to mission projects at the local, state, national and international level.

Local missions that will be donated to include the Nebraska City Food Pantry, the Blue Rivers Public Transportation bus, Head Start/SENCA, Meals on Wheels, the Nebraska City Ministerial Association, and Project Response.

State and national mission donations include the Epworth Village Family Service Center in York; the Midwest Mission Distribution Center at Chatham, Ill,; the Red Bird Mission in Beverly, Ky.; and Lydia Patterson School in El Paso, Texas.