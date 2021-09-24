Seniors education series continue

Morton-James Library

The October topic for the “Senior Topics: Know It Before You Need It” series has been announced.

The program, “Power of Attorney” will be presented at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, in the Kimmel Gallery of the library, 923 1st Corso.

Ryan McIntosh, an attorney with Brandt, Horan, Hallstrom and Stilmock in Nebraska City will lead the discussion, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Refreshments will be served.

This new monthly series of educational programs hosted by the Morton-James Public Library and sponsored by Morton Place Senior Living. Call Betsy Sharp at 402-873-5551 for more information.