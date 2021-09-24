Public Power, Public Natural Gas Week observances set

Public Power and Public Natural Gas Week will be observed in Nebraska City from Oct. 2 through 9.

Nebraska City Utilities, 100 Central Ave., will be providing refreshments for customers who come to the office Oct. 4 through 8 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to Jeff Kohrs, NCU general manager.

Mayor Bryan Bequette proclaimed the two observances during the Sept. 20 Nebraska City City Council meeting. Representing NCU were Nebraska City Public Works Commissioner Paul Davis, NCU Electric Serviceman Craig Davis, NCU Electric Superintendent Stuart Abbott, NCU Gas and Water Superintendent Bryan Turner, and Kohrs.

The proclamation noted that Nebraska City created its utility department in 1941 as a community-owned, locally controlled, not-for-profit electric and natural gas utility, and that NCU will “continue to work to bring lower-cost, safe, reliable electricity and natural gas to community homes and businesses in the area that it serves.”