Otoe County Building Permits

On July 6, Branden Bender at 117 N. 56th Rd., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new shed.

On July 9, Pete Eden at 1214 N. 14th St., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new fence.

On July 15, Rhonda Borrego at 621 N. 13th St., Nebraska City, received a building permit to alter a residence.

On July 15, David Kraus at 2156 R Rd., Burr, received a building permit for a new residence.

On July 20, Anthony Kruger at 1567 N. 26th Rd., Avoca, received a building permit for a new residence.

On July 22, Daren Fleishman at 1685 N. 12th Rd., Palmyra, received a building permit for a new deck.

On July 22, Bryan Bequette at 118 Whispering Pines Dr., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new garage.

On July 26, Kenneth Campbell at 707 Central Ave., Nebraska City, received a building permit to alter a commercial building.

On July 26, Brent Jensen at 1206 3rd Ave., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new fence.

On July 26, the City of Nebraska City’s Softball Complex received a building permit for a new press box.

On July 26, Kevin Beckmann at 3987 I Rd., Syracuse, received a building permit to alter a residence.

On July 27, Joseph Kawa at 1404 Morgan Dr., Nebraska City, received a building permit for residential solar panels.

On July 27, Roy Ervin at 802 5th Corso, Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new storage shed.

On July 28, Nic Fett at 21408 Primrose Ct., Eagle, received a building permit for a new residence.

On July 29, Tyler Boyer at 5980 Birch Rd., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new residence.

On July 30, Fernando Balquier at 1124 N. 11th St., Nebraska City, received a building permit to alter a residence.

On Aug. 2, Martha Manriquez at 821 13th Corso, Nebraska City, received a building permit to enlarge a residence.

On Aug. 2, Kevin Jones at 978 K Rd., Palmyra, received a building permit to alter a residence.

On Aug. 2, Doug Miller at 21521 Van Dorn, Eagle, received a building permit for a new pole building.

On Aug. 4, Michele Ray at 1066 S. 4th Rd., Douglas, received a building permit to alter a commercial building.

On Aug. 9, Robert Woita received a building permit for a new garage at a to-be-determined location.

On Aug. 9, Walmart at 2101 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, received a building permit to alter a commercial building.

On Aug. 9, John Schreiter at 1204 N. 14th St., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new fence.

On Aug. 10, Michelle Hess at 819 4th Ave., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new fence.

On Aug. 11, Ricci Landwehr at 4536 N Rd., Dunbar, received a building permit for a new residence.

On Aug. 12, Simon Lewis at 910 W. Nebraska St., Dunbar, received a building permit for a new residence.

On Aug. 18, Kenny Bogus at 514 S. 58th St. Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new storage building.

On Aug. 18, Matthew Lang at 739 Sunset Blvd., Palmyra, received a building permit for a new fence.

On Aug. 19, Yeysson Gonzalez at 411 4th Corso, Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new fence.

On Aug. 24, Alvin Hays at 510 1st Ave., Nebraska City,, received a building permit for residential solar panels.

On Aug. 24, Eric Carlson at 1324 2nd Ave., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new garage.

On Aug. 25, David Schreiner at 421 S. 6th St., Nebraska City, received a building permit to alter a residence.

On Aug. 25, Joshua Metherd at 820 N. 16th St., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new residence.

On Aug. 27, Dave and Arlene Wiebusch at 4446 E Rd., Otoe, received a building permit to alter a residence.

On Aug. 31, Nathan Geisert received a building permit for a new pole building at a to-be-determined location.

On Aug. 31, Elaine Boyer at 1507 1st Corso, Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new fence.

On Sept. 2, Bryan Barnell at 21421 Deerhaven Trail, Eagle, received a building permit for a new residence.

On Sept. 9, Susan Benton at 1509 Morgan Dr., Nebraska City, received a building permit for residential solar panels.

On Sept. 13, MJ Amerine, Trustee, at 1309 and 1311 6th Corso, Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new duplex.

On Sept. 13, Nate and Sara Burr at 4545 I Rd., Dunbar, received a building permit for a new garage.

On Sept. 13, James Tate at 5101 Deer Ridge Dr., Eagle, received a building permit for residential solar panels.

On Sept. 15, Kirk Constable at 823 3rd Ave., Nebraska City, received a building permit to alter a residence.

On Sept. 20, Vicki Larson at 903 Palora Circle, Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new shed and fence.

On Sept. 21, Vicki Larson at 903 Palora Circle, Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new porch.

On Sept. 21, Rafael Xon Turquiz at 1701 5th Corso, Lot 35, Nebraska City, received a building permit for new porch covering.

On Sept. 21, Craig Taylor at 102 Cherry Circle, Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new fence.

On Sept. 21, Craig Taylor at 1915 2nd Ave., Nebraska City, received a building permit for a new fence.

On Sept. 21, Jason and Jaclyn Kreifels at 6335 P Rd., Nebraska City, received a building permit to enlarge a residence.

On Sept. 21, Gary Urzendowski at 422 4th Terrace, Nebraska City, received a building permit to enlarge a residence.