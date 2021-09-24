Morton-James Public Library new materials

Morton-James Public Library

Listed below are the August additions to the Morton-James Public Library’s collections.

The library has reopened to the public. Masks and hand sanitizer use are required to visit the library, and both are provided for patron use.

Call 402-873-5609 for additional information.

DVDs

The Water Man

Peter Rabbit 2

Dreambuilders

Spirit Untamed

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Scrappers: How the Heartland Won World War II

The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2

The Misfits

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To

Profile

Queen Bees

Finding You

Here Today

Stay Out of the Attic

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Shook

Rogue Hostage

The Rebels of PT-218

Lansky

Riders of Justice

The Truffle Hunters

Habit

In the Heights

12 Mighty Orphans

Beasts of No Nation

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

Audiobooks

Breathe: A Life in Flow by Rickson Gracie

Into the Fire by Tom Clancy

Line of Sight (Jack Ryan Jr. Series No. 5) by Tom Clancy

Red Rabbit by Tom Clancy

A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins

High Stakes by Iris Johansen

Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty

Robert B. Parker’s Stone’s Throw (Jesse Stone Series No. 20) by Robert B. Parker

Forgotten in Death (In Death Series No. 53) by J.D. Robb

Class Act (Stone Barrington Series No. 58) by Stuart Woods

Fiction

The Turnout by Megan Abbott

The Wish Book Christmas by Lynn Austin

We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz

Whiplash (Champions Series No. 2) by Janet Dailey

Crossed Lines (Love Along the Wires Series No. 2) by Jennifer Delamere

An Impossible Promise (Providence Falls No. 2) by Jude Deveraux

Hostile Intent (Danger Never Sleeps Series No. 4) by Lynette Eason

Enemy at the Gates (Mitch Rapp Series No. 20) by Vince Flynn

A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins

The Night She Disappeared by Lisa Jewell

High Stakes (Logan Tanner Series No. 1) by Iris Johansen

Daughter of the Morning Star (Walt Longmire Series No. 17) by Craig Johnson

The Burning (Clay Edison Series No. 4) by Jonathan Kellerman

We Are the Brennans by Tracey Lange

The Beginning by Beverly Lewis

Goblin: A Novel in Six Novellas by Josh Malerman

Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy

19 Yellow Moon Road (Sisterhood Series No. 33) by Fern Michaels

Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty

Robert B. Parker’s Stone’s Throw (Jesse Stone Series No. 20) by Robert B. Parker

The Jailhouse Lawyer by James Patterson

A Darker Reality (Elena Standish Series No. 3) by Anne Perry

Forgotten in Death (In Death Series No. 53) by J.D. Robb

Afterparties by Anthony Veasna So

Non-fiction

Guinness World Records 2022

A Parent’s Guide to the Science of Learning by Edward Watson

“Frankly, We Did Win this Election”: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost by Michael C. Bender

First Friends by Gary Ginsberg

I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year by Caro Leonnig

The Darkest Places: Unsolved Mysteries, True Crimes, and Harrowing Disasters in the Wild by Outside Magazine

The World of Dinosaurs by Mark Norell

Chasing Lemurs: My Journey into the Heart of Madagascar by Keriann McGoogan

Mark of the Grizzly by Scott McMillion

Life on the Rocks: A Portrait of the American Mountain Goat by Bruce L. Smith

Complete Autumn and Winter Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen

Happy Cooking: Easy Uplifting Meals and Comforting Treats by Candice Brown

Once Upon a Chef by Jennifer Segal

Dinner Then Dessert by Sabrina Snyder

Easy One-Bowl Baking by Kelli Marks

The Weekday Vegetarians by Jenny Rosenstrach

Baking for the Holidays by Sarah Kieffer

Living with Blue and White by Jordan Marxer

Well-loved House by Ashley Whittaker

Pure Style in the Garden by Jane Cumberbatch

Quilt As You Go Made Clever by Jera Brandvig

Welcome to Woodberry Way: An Inviting Collection of Delightful Quilts by Allison Jensen

Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created Sunday in the Park with George

Witches and Warlocks of Massachusetts by Peter Muise

The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism by Tucker Carlson

Passport to the Paranormal: Your Guide to Haunted Spots in America by Richard Newman

All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days by Rebecca Donner

One Hundred and Sixty Minutes: The Race to Save the RMS Titanic by William Hazelgrove

Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth by Bryan Burrough

Biography

Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP by Mirin Fader

Yours Cruelly, Elvira by Cassandra Peterson

The Arbornaut by Margaret Lowman

Large print

Howloween Murder (Melanie Travis Series No. 26) by Laurien Berenson

Hummingbird Lane by Carolyn Brown

The Curator’s Daughter by Melanie Dobson

Wyoming Manhunt by Allan Vaughan Elston

The Bandit by Jerry Guin

A Garland of Bones (Sarah Booth Delaney Series No. 22) by Carolyn Haines

Hell’s Jaw Pass (Wolf Stockburn Series No. 2) by Max O’Hara

‘Til I Want No More by Robin W. Pearson

Challenge to Danger by William MacLeod Raine

The Clover Girls by Viola Shipman

Paperback

All Night Long with a Cowboy (Kittredge Ranch Series No. 3) by Caitlin Crews

Christmas Comes to Morning Star (Maidels of Morning Star No. 3) by Charlotte Hubbard

Hitched to the Gunslinger (Gunslinger Series No. 1) by Michelle McLean

The Christmas Wish by Sharon Sala

Children’s fiction

picture book: Clovis Keeps His Cool by Katelyn Aronson

All About Ellie (Critter Club Series No. 2) by Callie Barkley

Amy and the Missing Puppy (Critter Club Series No. 1) by Callie Barkley

Amy Meets Her Stepsister (Critter Club Series No. 5) by Callie Barkley

Liz Learns a Lesson (Critter Club Series No. 3) by Callie Barkley

Marion Takes a Break (Critter Club Series No. 4) by Callie Barkley

Bo and the Merbaby (Unicorn Diaries Series No. 5) by Rebecca Elliott

picture book: The Leaf Thief by Alice Hemming

beginning reader: Ice Cream Soup by Ann Ingalls

Harry vs. the First 100 Days of School by Emily Jenkins

picture book: Cat Problems by Jory John

picture book: The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky by Jory John

board book: Let’s Find Momo Outdoors! by Andrew Knapp

Linked by Gordon Korman

Karen’s Kitty Kat Club (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Series No. 4) by Ann M. Martin

Karen’s Roller Skates (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Series No. 2) by Ann M. Martin

Karen’s Witch (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Series No. 1) by Ann M. Martin

Karen’s Worst Day (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Series No. 3) by Ann M. Martin

Iron Man: Invasion of the Space Phantoms by Steve Behling

Spider-Man: Attack of the Heroes by Rich Thomas

graphic novel: Act (Click Series No. 3) by Kayla Miller

graphic novel: Camp (Click Series No. 2) by Kayla Miller

graphic novel: Clash (Click Series No. 4) by Kayla Miller

graphic novel: Click (Click Series No. 1) by Kayla Miller

picture book: School Is Cool! by Sabrina Moyle

The Fallen Queen (Titans Series No. 3) by Kate O’Hearn

graphic novel: Magic Tree House graphic novel: Dinosaurs Before Dark (Magic Tree House Graphic Novel Series No. 1) by Mary Pope Osborne

Max Einstein Saves the Future (Max Einstein Series No. 3) by James Patterson

Max Einstein: Rebels with a Cause (Max Einstein Series No. 2) by James Patterson

World Champions! A Max Einstein Adventure (Max Einstein Series No. 4) by James Patterson

Brian’s Return (Brian Robeson Series No. 4) by Gary Paulsen

picture book: Ruby Finds a Worry by Tom Percival

picture book: You Are a Reader! You Are a Writer! by April Jones Prince

The Elephant’s Girl by Celesta Rimington

board book: Oakley the Squirrel: The Search for Z by Nancy Rose

graphic novel: Pizza and Taco: Super Awesome Comic! (Pizza and Taco Series No. 3) by Stephen Shaskan

picture book: Turkey Goes to School by Wendi J. Silvano

Black Panther: Battle for Wakanda by Brandon T. Snider

Guardians of the Galaxy: Gamora’s Galactic Showdown by Brandon T. Snider

Dead Wednesday by Jerry Spinelli

Hollowpox: The Hunt for Morrigan Crow (Nevermoor Series No. 3) by Jessica Townsend

Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow (Nevermoor Series No. 1) by Jessica Townsend

Wundersmith: The Calling of Morrigan Crow (Nevermoor Series No. 2) by Jessica Townsend

Wave of the Sea Dragon (Dragon Masters Series No. 19) by Tracey West

Antman: Zombie Repellent by Chris Wyatt

Children’s non-fiction

The Fascinating Ocean Book for Kids by Bethanie Hestermann

All About Horses by Kelly Milner Halls

Marvel Avengers: The Ultimate Character Guide

Pokemon Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook

Teen fiction

Small Favors by Erin A. Craig

They’ll Never Catch US by Jessica Goodman

Out of the Shadows by Justina Ireland

Apocalypse Kings by Derek Landy

Living Beyond Borders: Growing Up Mexican in America by Margarita Longoria

graphic novel: Mouse Guard: The Black Axe (Mouse Guard Series No. 3) by David Petersen

graphic novel: Mouse Guard: Winter 1152 (Mouse Guard Series No. 2) by David Petersen