Morton-James Public Library new materials
Listed below are the August additions to the Morton-James Public Library’s collections.
The library has reopened to the public. Masks and hand sanitizer use are required to visit the library, and both are provided for patron use.
Call 402-873-5609 for additional information.
DVDs
The Water Man
Peter Rabbit 2
Dreambuilders
Spirit Untamed
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Scrappers: How the Heartland Won World War II
The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2
The Misfits
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To
Profile
Queen Bees
Finding You
Here Today
Stay Out of the Attic
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Shook
Rogue Hostage
The Rebels of PT-218
Lansky
Riders of Justice
The Truffle Hunters
Habit
In the Heights
12 Mighty Orphans
Beasts of No Nation
The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It
Audiobooks
Breathe: A Life in Flow by Rickson Gracie
Into the Fire by Tom Clancy
Line of Sight (Jack Ryan Jr. Series No. 5) by Tom Clancy
Red Rabbit by Tom Clancy
A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins
High Stakes by Iris Johansen
Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
Robert B. Parker’s Stone’s Throw (Jesse Stone Series No. 20) by Robert B. Parker
Forgotten in Death (In Death Series No. 53) by J.D. Robb
Class Act (Stone Barrington Series No. 58) by Stuart Woods
Fiction
The Turnout by Megan Abbott
The Wish Book Christmas by Lynn Austin
We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz
Whiplash (Champions Series No. 2) by Janet Dailey
Crossed Lines (Love Along the Wires Series No. 2) by Jennifer Delamere
An Impossible Promise (Providence Falls No. 2) by Jude Deveraux
Hostile Intent (Danger Never Sleeps Series No. 4) by Lynette Eason
Enemy at the Gates (Mitch Rapp Series No. 20) by Vince Flynn
A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins
The Night She Disappeared by Lisa Jewell
High Stakes (Logan Tanner Series No. 1) by Iris Johansen
Daughter of the Morning Star (Walt Longmire Series No. 17) by Craig Johnson
The Burning (Clay Edison Series No. 4) by Jonathan Kellerman
We Are the Brennans by Tracey Lange
The Beginning by Beverly Lewis
Goblin: A Novel in Six Novellas by Josh Malerman
Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy
19 Yellow Moon Road (Sisterhood Series No. 33) by Fern Michaels
Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
Robert B. Parker’s Stone’s Throw (Jesse Stone Series No. 20) by Robert B. Parker
The Jailhouse Lawyer by James Patterson
A Darker Reality (Elena Standish Series No. 3) by Anne Perry
Forgotten in Death (In Death Series No. 53) by J.D. Robb
Afterparties by Anthony Veasna So
Non-fiction
Guinness World Records 2022
A Parent’s Guide to the Science of Learning by Edward Watson
“Frankly, We Did Win this Election”: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost by Michael C. Bender
First Friends by Gary Ginsberg
I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year by Caro Leonnig
The Darkest Places: Unsolved Mysteries, True Crimes, and Harrowing Disasters in the Wild by Outside Magazine
The World of Dinosaurs by Mark Norell
Chasing Lemurs: My Journey into the Heart of Madagascar by Keriann McGoogan
Mark of the Grizzly by Scott McMillion
Life on the Rocks: A Portrait of the American Mountain Goat by Bruce L. Smith
Complete Autumn and Winter Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen
Happy Cooking: Easy Uplifting Meals and Comforting Treats by Candice Brown
Once Upon a Chef by Jennifer Segal
Dinner Then Dessert by Sabrina Snyder
Easy One-Bowl Baking by Kelli Marks
The Weekday Vegetarians by Jenny Rosenstrach
Baking for the Holidays by Sarah Kieffer
Living with Blue and White by Jordan Marxer
Well-loved House by Ashley Whittaker
Pure Style in the Garden by Jane Cumberbatch
Quilt As You Go Made Clever by Jera Brandvig
Welcome to Woodberry Way: An Inviting Collection of Delightful Quilts by Allison Jensen
Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created Sunday in the Park with George
Witches and Warlocks of Massachusetts by Peter Muise
The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism by Tucker Carlson
Passport to the Paranormal: Your Guide to Haunted Spots in America by Richard Newman
All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days by Rebecca Donner
One Hundred and Sixty Minutes: The Race to Save the RMS Titanic by William Hazelgrove
Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth by Bryan Burrough
Biography
Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP by Mirin Fader
Yours Cruelly, Elvira by Cassandra Peterson
The Arbornaut by Margaret Lowman
Large print
Howloween Murder (Melanie Travis Series No. 26) by Laurien Berenson
Hummingbird Lane by Carolyn Brown
The Curator’s Daughter by Melanie Dobson
Wyoming Manhunt by Allan Vaughan Elston
The Bandit by Jerry Guin
A Garland of Bones (Sarah Booth Delaney Series No. 22) by Carolyn Haines
Hell’s Jaw Pass (Wolf Stockburn Series No. 2) by Max O’Hara
‘Til I Want No More by Robin W. Pearson
Challenge to Danger by William MacLeod Raine
The Clover Girls by Viola Shipman
Paperback
All Night Long with a Cowboy (Kittredge Ranch Series No. 3) by Caitlin Crews
Christmas Comes to Morning Star (Maidels of Morning Star No. 3) by Charlotte Hubbard
Hitched to the Gunslinger (Gunslinger Series No. 1) by Michelle McLean
The Christmas Wish by Sharon Sala
Children’s fiction
picture book: Clovis Keeps His Cool by Katelyn Aronson
All About Ellie (Critter Club Series No. 2) by Callie Barkley
Amy and the Missing Puppy (Critter Club Series No. 1) by Callie Barkley
Amy Meets Her Stepsister (Critter Club Series No. 5) by Callie Barkley
Liz Learns a Lesson (Critter Club Series No. 3) by Callie Barkley
Marion Takes a Break (Critter Club Series No. 4) by Callie Barkley
Bo and the Merbaby (Unicorn Diaries Series No. 5) by Rebecca Elliott
picture book: The Leaf Thief by Alice Hemming
beginning reader: Ice Cream Soup by Ann Ingalls
Harry vs. the First 100 Days of School by Emily Jenkins
picture book: Cat Problems by Jory John
picture book: The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky by Jory John
board book: Let’s Find Momo Outdoors! by Andrew Knapp
Linked by Gordon Korman
Karen’s Kitty Kat Club (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Series No. 4) by Ann M. Martin
Karen’s Roller Skates (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Series No. 2) by Ann M. Martin
Karen’s Witch (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Series No. 1) by Ann M. Martin
Karen’s Worst Day (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Series No. 3) by Ann M. Martin
Iron Man: Invasion of the Space Phantoms by Steve Behling
Spider-Man: Attack of the Heroes by Rich Thomas
graphic novel: Act (Click Series No. 3) by Kayla Miller
graphic novel: Camp (Click Series No. 2) by Kayla Miller
graphic novel: Clash (Click Series No. 4) by Kayla Miller
graphic novel: Click (Click Series No. 1) by Kayla Miller
picture book: School Is Cool! by Sabrina Moyle
The Fallen Queen (Titans Series No. 3) by Kate O’Hearn
graphic novel: Magic Tree House graphic novel: Dinosaurs Before Dark (Magic Tree House Graphic Novel Series No. 1) by Mary Pope Osborne
Max Einstein Saves the Future (Max Einstein Series No. 3) by James Patterson
Max Einstein: Rebels with a Cause (Max Einstein Series No. 2) by James Patterson
World Champions! A Max Einstein Adventure (Max Einstein Series No. 4) by James Patterson
Brian’s Return (Brian Robeson Series No. 4) by Gary Paulsen
picture book: Ruby Finds a Worry by Tom Percival
picture book: You Are a Reader! You Are a Writer! by April Jones Prince
The Elephant’s Girl by Celesta Rimington
board book: Oakley the Squirrel: The Search for Z by Nancy Rose
graphic novel: Pizza and Taco: Super Awesome Comic! (Pizza and Taco Series No. 3) by Stephen Shaskan
picture book: Turkey Goes to School by Wendi J. Silvano
Black Panther: Battle for Wakanda by Brandon T. Snider
Guardians of the Galaxy: Gamora’s Galactic Showdown by Brandon T. Snider
Dead Wednesday by Jerry Spinelli
Hollowpox: The Hunt for Morrigan Crow (Nevermoor Series No. 3) by Jessica Townsend
Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow (Nevermoor Series No. 1) by Jessica Townsend
Wundersmith: The Calling of Morrigan Crow (Nevermoor Series No. 2) by Jessica Townsend
Wave of the Sea Dragon (Dragon Masters Series No. 19) by Tracey West
Antman: Zombie Repellent by Chris Wyatt
Children’s non-fiction
The Fascinating Ocean Book for Kids by Bethanie Hestermann
All About Horses by Kelly Milner Halls
Marvel Avengers: The Ultimate Character Guide
Pokemon Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook
Teen fiction
Small Favors by Erin A. Craig
They’ll Never Catch US by Jessica Goodman
Out of the Shadows by Justina Ireland
Apocalypse Kings by Derek Landy
Living Beyond Borders: Growing Up Mexican in America by Margarita Longoria
graphic novel: Mouse Guard: The Black Axe (Mouse Guard Series No. 3) by David Petersen
graphic novel: Mouse Guard: Winter 1152 (Mouse Guard Series No. 2) by David Petersen