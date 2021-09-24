Believers and Achievers school winners announced

Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA)

The school winners for the 2021-2022 US Bank Believers and Achievers Awards have been announced.

Nebraska City honorees are Kaitlyn Howard and Reed Greger from Lourdes Central Catholic, and Francisco Rodriguez and Katie Schreiter from Nebraska City High School.

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) and U.S. Bank sponsor Believers

and Achievers, a statewide awards program that recognizes Nebraska’s future leaders.

Believers and Achievers has been designed to reward high school students in Nebraska for their excellence in academics and participation in NSAA activities. Those students who show a commitment to citizenship, school involvement and community projects will be honored in the Believers and Achievers program.

NSAA member schools will be asked to nominate individuals to be honored. From those nominees

submitted, U.S. Bank and the NSAA will select and honor 48 high school seniors throughout the

2021-22 academic year.

The pictures and profiles of six Believers and Achievers will be featured monthly in the NSAA News on the NSAA website. A poster will be produced and sent to each member high school for display.

The 48 individuals selected will be honored with an award at an NSAA Championship contest during the 2021-22 school year.

All 48 Believers and Achievers will be invited to attend an end-of-the-year banquet, celebrating their achievements. During the banquet, U.S. Bank will announce individual scholarship winners.

Seniors who have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 (on an unweighted 4.0

scale) and participate in NSAA sponsored activities are eligible for nomination.