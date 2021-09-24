Arbor Lodge plans signature event

Christy Firestone, Communications Director for Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

The summer-long parks centennial celebration culminates with the final signature event Oct. 1 and 2.

On Oct. 1, the Nebraska Game and Parks will partner with Pic'd on Purpose to celebrate an autumnal ode to parks and picnics with Baskets and Blankets: An Evening Harvest Picnic contest.

Guests are invited to show off their creative talents with a stunning picnic spread for an entertaining evening on the meadow at the Arbor Lodge mansion.

All participants will have a chance to win a custom picnic set-up for two courtesy of event sponsor Pic’d on Purpose; the grand prize is a 2-night cabin stay courtesy of Nebraska Game and Parks.

Guests can register at https://parks100.outdoornebraska.gov/arborlodge.

Throughout the evening, guests can enjoy lawn games, an outdoor viewing of “Adventures in History: Discovering Nebraska’s State Historical Parks”, live music from High Heel the band, and will cap off the evening with the popular centennial Laser Light Extravaganza.

Saturday, Oct. 2, will be family day at the park, with educational stations throughout the grounds, tours of the lodge, living history reenactments, scavenger hunts, tree tours and much more. Join us for the extraordinary finale to a truly epic season of honoring one hundred years of Nebraska State Parks.